Francis Ngannou On Leaving UFC: 'Best Decision Of My Life'

Francis Ngannou defended his decision to leave the UFC as Heavyweight Champion in 2023.

Ngannou will fight Philipe Lins on the upcoming May 16 MVP MMA card pitting Ronda Rousey against Gina Carano in the main event, returning to the cage for the first time since 2024 saw him capture the PFL Super Fights Heavyweight title in his one and only fight for the promotion.

There can be no doubt that, having left UFC following a dispute in pay negotiations, Ngannou has accomplished what he set out to do in that regard.

Prior to this MVP deal he had inked an at-the-time groundbreaking deal with PFL both as a fighter and equity partner in its Africa expansion, and he had also boxed twice against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua with huge purses agreed. But natural to when anyone searches for greener pastures there have been some to question it, especially since he left while reigning champion.

That subject was put forward by Ariel Helwani during a recent interview with Ngannou, asking him about the decision he made and how he feels it paid off.

"It's the best decision of my life," Ngannou defended the decision. "And also, in case those people don't know, it's a part of a legacy because I have done something nobody has done before. Nobody could get in the position I am right now before. So I opened that door and I did it my way, I was the first. So what do you want me to prove?"

He continued to say that he still went on to face two of the best heavyweight boxers and is now a part of the first MMA event on Netflix. So, "If somebody doesn't understand, then they need no explanation."