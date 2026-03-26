WWE's The Rock To Be Named Disney Legend As Part Of 2026 Class At D23 Fan Event

Already considered a legend in pro wrestling, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will officially be recognized as a legend in the world of Disney as well.

As revealed by The Walt Disney Company, Johnson is amongst those in the 2026 class of Disney Legends, an honor given to those who've greatly impacted the Disney legacy. In Johnson's case, he is being celebrated for his film and voice acting contributions.

In total, the former WWE Champion has appeared in more than 40 movies. Under the Disney banner, he's been featured in "The Game Plan," "Jungle Cruise," "Zootopia 2," "Moana" (both the live-action adaptation and animated versions) and other cinematic works.

The 2026 Disney Legends Award Ceremony, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, will emanate from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on August 16. Those unable to attend the event can stream it on Disney+. In addition to Johnson, the likes of Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway, Pulitzer Prize-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, and the musical trio of the Jonas Brothers will be honored at the show. The ceremony itself is part of the D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

"D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is where we come together to give our incredible fans an early look at what's coming next across our company, while celebrating the legacy of the extraordinary people whose creativity has shaped Disney into what it is today," Disney's CEO Josh D'Amaro said in a statement. "It's an honor to celebrate our Disney Legends — their impact is felt in everything we do and recognizing them alongside the fans who love their work is what makes this event so meaningful."