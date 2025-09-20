Is The Rock A Better Actor Or Wrestler?

From just $7 in his pocket to receiving a 15 minute-long standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival for his most recent project, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has one of the most unique careers in Hollywood history. While his journey from performing in a professional wrestling ring to being featured on the big screen has been told time and time again, with recent Oscar buzz for his new movie, there's an argument that Johnson may be the most successful star to leave WWE for Tinsel Town.

The debate was sparked, in part, by Johnson's recent body transformation. His new, slimmed down appearance after years and years of bulky muscle mass put the social media spotlight on The Rock at The Venice Film Festival, where his new movie, "The Smashing Machine" was screened. In the film, Johnson plays MMA fighter Mark Kerr, but is almost recognizable due the extensive prosthetic makeup used to transform him into Kerr. The movie doesn't come out for the general public until the beginning of October, but there is already award buzz around Johnson's performance.

Rumblings of an Oscar are a far cry from The Rock's recent missteps in both Hollywood and WWE. While his animated film "Moana 2" was a hit, his name is still mud amongst DC fans, one of the strongest fan bases in pop culture. WWE fans are disillusioned by even the thought of The Rock, as many believe he ruined John Cena's heel run on his farewell tour after failing to appear at WrestleMania 41, and his subsequent explanation of missing the event didn't help his case.

Johnson has had both his blunders and successes in the ring and on the film screen throughout his almost 30-year long career. But, at this stage in the game, is he a better professional wrestler or an actor?