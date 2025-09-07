John Cena's Greatest Ring Rivals Of All Time

John Cena's monumental career has had some of the highest profile matches in recent wrestling history, as "The Champ" has been willing to take on anybody who either wanted to dethrone him or simply believed they were the 'next big thing.' Now that Cena is wrapping up his in-ring wrestling career, he's already stepped back into the ring with many of his old rivals but which names should be considered his greatest rivals of all time?

Naturally, Cena's career had several feuds before he became the biggest star of his generation, like his storyline with Kurt Angle where he famously cut his "Ruthless Aggression" promo that set the tone for the WWE Era, or his major feud with The Big Show where he showed just how strong he was by hoisting the 300 pound veteran onto his shoulders for the Attitude Adjustment to win the WWE United States Championship. In a similar vein, Cena also faced JBL for the WWE Championship, winning it at WrestleMania 21 and cementing his legacy as a main eventer.

And, of course, Cena's feud with Triple H absolutely has to be mentioned, even though their rivalry was far more business than it was personal. All things aside, while these men undoubtedly shaped Cena's career, there were others far more instrumental with far more at stake than just championships.