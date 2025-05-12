WWE CCO Triple H Reflects On Final John Cena Vs. Randy Orton Match At Backlash

Paul "Triple H" Levesque has discussed the WWE Backlash PLE main event between Randy Orton and John Cena, and why it was special for him.

Triple H, in the post-Backlash press conference, praised both stars and the show that they put on, and wasn't surprised at what they delivered, expressing how he has seen them progress through the ranks and become the stars that they are today.

"For me, I was fortunate enough to be there as they were both coming in the door, and I was able to sit and watch them do that from 2001 forward all the way to today, I've seen a lot of that. I don't know that I've ever seen one where I felt like, 'Eh.' Ever. It's just that level of talent between the two of them. They have incredible chemistry. They know each other inside and out. When that happens, you get what you saw here tonight — 25 years later, magic," said Triple H. "I just watched that match — however long they went, I don't know, that was 40 minutes or something like that — I just watched that entire thing with this huge smile on my face. So proud of both of them, of the careers they've created, and the stars they've become. Just awesome."

He believes that the rivalry between Cena and Orton — and similar feuds — are special either because of the chemistry between the competitors or the longevity of their careers. "The Game" highlighted how the duo came up together through OVW and WWE, headlining numerous pay-per-views, shows, and live events over the span of 25 years. At Backlash, Orton and Cena renewed their rivalry, where the latter retained his WWE Undisputed Championship in their first singles match against each other since 2017.