The Rock Addresses Future Of Black Adam In The DC Universe
It's now been over two months since "Black Adam", the DC Universe film and long-time passion project of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, was released in theaters, ultimately polarizing fans, critics, and even box office experts, who are still split on just how successful the film was. And as that all went on, the DC Universe underwent an overhaul offscreen, with a new team led by filmmaker James Gunn, taking over DC Studios, thus making the future of characters like Black Adam uncertain.
The uncertainty has ended today, with Johnson taking to social media with a lengthy statement revealing Black Adam's immediate future, and perhaps even his long-term future, in the DC Universe.
"My passionate friends," Johnson began. "I wanted to give you a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the character's future in the new DC Universe. James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in the first chapter of storytelling. However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in the DC multiverse chapters.
"James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed. It's no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG. You guys know me, and I have very thick skin – and you can always count on me to be direct with my words. These decisions made by James and DC leadership represent their vision of DCU through their creative lens. "
The Rock Express Gratitude Towards Supporters Of Black Adam
While this is surely a hard pill for Johnson to swallow, given all the energy he put into making Black Adam a reality, the future WWE Hall of Famer, and potential WrestleMania main eventer this April was letting the news get him down. Instead, Johnson, who has defended the film in recent weeks, expressed gratitude towards the fans, and pride towards the work he put into the project.
"After 15 years of relentless hard work to finally make Black Adam, I'm very proud of the film we delivered for fans worldwide," Johnson said. "I will always look back on the fan reaction to Black Adam with tremendous gratitude, humility and love. We did great.
"To my very passionate and vocal Black Adam/Super Hero genre fans – I love you, THANK YOU, and I will ALWAYS LISTEN TO YOU and do my best to deliver and entertain you. What a helluva month – now we all need some Teremana! Have a productive week and happy holidays to you and your families!"
"Black Adam" is now available to be viewed on both VOD platforms and Warner Brothers Discovery's streaming service HBO Max. The film is expected to be released on other platforms, including Blu-Ray, DVD, and 4K UHD on January 3, 2023.