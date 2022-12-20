The Rock Addresses Future Of Black Adam In The DC Universe

It's now been over two months since "Black Adam", the DC Universe film and long-time passion project of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, was released in theaters, ultimately polarizing fans, critics, and even box office experts, who are still split on just how successful the film was. And as that all went on, the DC Universe underwent an overhaul offscreen, with a new team led by filmmaker James Gunn, taking over DC Studios, thus making the future of characters like Black Adam uncertain.

The uncertainty has ended today, with Johnson taking to social media with a lengthy statement revealing Black Adam's immediate future, and perhaps even his long-term future, in the DC Universe.

"My passionate friends," Johnson began. "I wanted to give you a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the character's future in the new DC Universe. James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in the first chapter of storytelling. However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in the DC multiverse chapters.

"James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed. It's no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG. You guys know me, and I have very thick skin – and you can always count on me to be direct with my words. These decisions made by James and DC leadership represent their vision of DCU through their creative lens. "