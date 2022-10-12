The Rock Opens Up About Importance Of Black Adam To His Career

The latest DC Comics movie, "Black Adam," comes out next week, and star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is out promoting it in full force. This morning, Johnson appeared on "Good Morning America" to discuss the movie, and addressed how important "Black Adam" is to his Hollywood career.

"For me, 'Black Adam' is the one," Johnson said. "It's the movie of my career – the most important movie I've ever done, arguably will ever do. And so I really wanted to challenge myself and really put in the time." Johnson went on to talk about his commitment to the role through his diet and workout process, all the while keeping up with the rigorous filming schedule. The importance of "Black Adam" to Johnson likely has to do with the fact that, before the announcement that he was taking on the role, the character was largely unknown outside of the comic book fandom. The movie features a large budget, and much of the promotion has fallen on The Rock's name value rather than pre-existing character recognition, like most other comic book movies. "Black Adam" is also under pressure to perform for its struggling studio Warner Bros. Discovery.

"Black Adam" has been in the works for a long time, with the announcement of Johnson taking on the role dating back all the way to 2007. Now, the movie is being seen as an opportunity to revitalize the box office in America, which has struggled in recent months. With Johnson hyping up a confrontation between Black Adam and none other than Superman, it's clear that both he and DC have major expectations for the character and franchise moving forward. Based on recent trailers, it looks as though the movie will tell the story of Black Adam's origin, as well as his team-up with the Justice Society of America to take on a larger threat.