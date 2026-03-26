TNA Victory Road 2011: Retro 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Total Nonstop Action Wrestling might be experiencing something of a resurgence today, but when fans consider the promotion's past, the first thing to come to mind likely isn't one of the great moments, like Elix Skipper walking the cage or AJ Styles vs. Christopher Daniels vs. Samoa Joe. No, the first thought that generally comes to mind about TNA of old is something bad and easily mockable. The reverse battle royal, Jenna vs. Sharmell, Aces & Eights — any of these could take first place when it comes to things that have made TNA infamous. But for many, the standout of suck, "The Godfather Part III" of TNA is none other than Victory Road 2011.

Fifteen years ago this month, TNA put on a show so full of nonsense that it's impossible to fit all of it into this piece. Among the things you won't read about in great detail from this show are a Knockouts Tag Team Championship match where the future Zelina Vega teases a belt shot for what feels like five years, the blandest tag title match to ever feature two mohawked individuals and Beer Money Inc., and Jeff and Karen Jarrett's honeymoon. All of that happened, all of it was wacky, and it was still a distant second to the other stuff we are going to discuss — some of it actually tolerable! With that setup done, here are three things I loved (well, liked at least) and three things I hated about the atrocity that is TNA Victory Road 2011!