Report: Drew McIntyre & Jacob Fatu Set For Big Stipulation Match At WWE WrestleMania

With WrestleMania 42 mere weeks away, the match lineup is set to rapidly grow. Over on the "WWE SmackDown" brand, one anticipated bout will reportedly come attached with a major stipulation.

According to Ibou of Self Made, the building hostility between Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre will lead to a match on the grand stage, with the expectation that it will be contested inside Hell in a Cell.

Drew McIntyre vs Jacob Fatu will take place at WrestleMania and according to sources close to those involved, the expectation is that the bout will be a Hell in a Cell match. — Ibou, of Self Made (@BackupHangman) March 26, 2026

Fatu and McIntyre's rivalry extends back to last year, but in recent weeks, it's glaringly intensified. On March 6, Fatu snatched a chair out of McIntyre's hands in order to prevent him from delivering further damage to his opponent at the time, Cody Rhodes. This move proved pivotal as "The American Nightmare" subsequently regained control of the bout and hit McIntyre with a Cody Cutter-Cross Rhodes combo to secure the pinfall and the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Last week, Fatu and McIntyre brawled with each other throughout "SmackDown" until they both ended up atop a steel platform. With officials unable to intervene due to a barricading fence, Fatu and McIntyre then fell from great heights and made a thunderous crash. Following this, "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis will provide an update on the condition of "The Scottish Psychopath" and "The Samoan Werewolf."

Reports of a McIntyre-Fatu match surfaced earlier this month after Randy Orton won the Men's Elimination Chamber to earn an Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania. WWE ultimately booked Rhodes to unseat McIntyre as WWE Champion on the following "SmackDown," meaning Rhodes would be the one to defend the title against Orton at the April 18 and 19 premium live event, while McIntyre pivoted to Fatu. The idea of Hell In A Cell had previously been pitched for other bouts that were later taken off the table for WrestleMania.