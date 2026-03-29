AEW Star Matt Jackson Compliments WWE Tag Team: 'Game Recognizes Game'

When it comes to tag team wrestling, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) are often amongst the discussion for the best in-ring duo, especially from the modern day. In that same conversation, fans frequently utter the names of the reigning WWE World Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso as well. Based on recent comments from Matt Jackson, it seems that The Usos' nomination is indeed warranted.

"Years and years and years ago, this was probably in 2011. I believe we got to go backstage at a SmackDown when we actually did this. It was SmackDown, prior to the show, so all the boys were out there watching. We got to do a sort of a tryout match in front of the boys and we got to wrestle The Usos," Matt said on "Being The Elite."

"Even way back then, those guys were awesome. They're really good, next level. They were calling great stuff on the fly. I remember afterward thinking like, 'Whoa, those guys are good. I would really like to have a proper match with them one day.' Now, fast forward all years later, it's probably not possible, but hey, I recognize that they've done some great stuff. Real recognized real. Game recognize game."

Jimmy and Jey Uso have remained regular fixtures in WWE since their main roster debuts in 2010. Together, they've enjoyed numerous reigns with WWE's tag team titles, and even a WrestleMania main event match in 2023. Meanwhile, The Young Bucks soared across the indies, TNA, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and now, All Elite Wrestling. Both pairs have been recognized as PWI's Tag Team of the Year at different points.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Being The Elite" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.