Candice Michelle Reflects On Two Very Different WWE Title Wins
While Candice Michelle's WWE Diva Search journey didn't result in a win, it did help lay the path for an arguably more significant opportunity: a WWE Women's Championship reign. Michelle captured the title by defeating Melina at the 2007 Vengeance Night of Champions pay-per-view, and according to the former Diva Search contestant, it came as a pleasant last-minute surprise.
"It was like hours before the match [I was told about the title win],' Michelle recalled on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," "We're literally down in the ring. I think it was Fit Finlay and he's like 'You're going over tonight.' It's so casual and I'm like 'What do you mean?' He's like 'You're taking the title tonight.' I'm like 'Okay.' That match got cut. I think it was three minutes. It got cut so short."
Michelle's title match with Melina spanned about four minutes, with Michelle surviving aggressive offense from the defending champion. Eventually, she ran the ropes to gain enough momentum to deliver a powerful spinning heel kick and keep Melina down for a three count. Afterward, Michelle enjoyed her crowning moment, as she knew the pressures of being champion would soon follow her.
"What I learned is when I won the championship, I remember telling myself, take a moment because I know it's going to go fast," she said. "But what I learned is that moment lasts for a second. And right when you walk through the curtains, now you have a whole locker room chasing you."
Michelle's reign as WWE Women's Champion stretched 105 days, ending at the hands of "The Glamazon" Beth Phoenix at No Mercy in October 2007.
Candice Michelle Recalls Fleeting 24/7 Title Reign
12 years after her first taste of championship gold, Michelle briefly got another when she pinned Kelly Kelly to claim the WWE 24/7 Championship on a "WWE Raw" reunion special. The moment came as Kelly met up with Michelle, Melina, and Naomi to celebrate her own title win, which occurred just minutes before. Congratulations quickly turned into chaos, though, as Michelle, dressed in a bodysuit, kneed Kelly in the gut and launched her into the backstage equipment, allowing the newly-referee-licensed Melina to count Michelle's cover.
"That was a really awesome time for me because when they call me back, I'm assuming I'm probably not doing much," Michelle said. "I'm grateful for the opportunity. Maybe I'll be in a pre-tape, probably not even talking in it, but I'm going to see my friends. I'm going to be back and see everybody. I just went with a really grateful attitude. So when they come up to me a few minutes before and they're like, 'Yeah, so you're going to win the 24/7 title.' I'm like, 'I'm what?'"
"... The truth is my work doesn't stop," she continued. "When people don't see me in the limelight, it doesn't mean I'm not working. I live, eat and breathe that philosophy with myself, my marriage, my three children. It is a constant thing in my life. So I feel like when you are consistent and prepared, those opportunities come up."
Like most 24/7 Championship reigns, Michelle's didn't last very long. Amidst her post-win dance, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze surprised her with a chokehold. With Melina still nearby in a referee shirt, Blayze then officially tapped Michelle out, putting the former Playboy covergirl's reign to an end at about 30 seconds. Blayze went on to sell the respective title to fellow Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight With Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.