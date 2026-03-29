Candice Michelle Reflects On Two Very Different WWE Title Wins

While Candice Michelle's WWE Diva Search journey didn't result in a win, it did help lay the path for an arguably more significant opportunity: a WWE Women's Championship reign. Michelle captured the title by defeating Melina at the 2007 Vengeance Night of Champions pay-per-view, and according to the former Diva Search contestant, it came as a pleasant last-minute surprise.

"It was like hours before the match [I was told about the title win],' Michelle recalled on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," "We're literally down in the ring. I think it was Fit Finlay and he's like 'You're going over tonight.' It's so casual and I'm like 'What do you mean?' He's like 'You're taking the title tonight.' I'm like 'Okay.' That match got cut. I think it was three minutes. It got cut so short."

Michelle's title match with Melina spanned about four minutes, with Michelle surviving aggressive offense from the defending champion. Eventually, she ran the ropes to gain enough momentum to deliver a powerful spinning heel kick and keep Melina down for a three count. Afterward, Michelle enjoyed her crowning moment, as she knew the pressures of being champion would soon follow her.

"What I learned is when I won the championship, I remember telling myself, take a moment because I know it's going to go fast," she said. "But what I learned is that moment lasts for a second. And right when you walk through the curtains, now you have a whole locker room chasing you."

Michelle's reign as WWE Women's Champion stretched 105 days, ending at the hands of "The Glamazon" Beth Phoenix at No Mercy in October 2007.