Former UFC Star Alistair Overeem Talks PEDs In MMA, Whether He's Taken Them

Alistair Overeem opened up on the subject of performance-enhancing drugs and their use in the world of MMA, as well as how UFC's testing pool worked to cut it down.

The former UFC heavyweight has his very own nickname coined by Japanese fans referring to his physique, "Ubereem," and color commentator Joe Rogan once called him "saucy as f***" while referring to his time fighting before USADA testing was a thing. He was also pulled from a fight with Junior Dos Santos at UFC 146 in 2012 for a high testosterone-to-epitestoestrone ratio, though he claimed that he was prescribed that medication for a rib injury.

He was asked about his history and perception of PEDs in MMA during an interview with "Uncrowned's" Tris Dixon, starting with his take on whether it's "been a big thing."

"Right now, you saw the testing. So, there's like a testing protocol that cannot, does not allow PEDs. In that sense, again, UFC has done a great job cleaning up the sport," he said. "In the beginning of UFC and MMA, I should say, there has been times that has been rampant. Yes, absolutely."

He was then asked if it was a common thing to ask back then, and he said not really. Which then led to the next question, "Did you ever take the stuff?"

"You want to hear my honest opinion?" He asked, and after being told yes, "I don't have any comment about myself. Let's just say that, in my career, I have done what all the fighters at the time were doing. OK?"

He continued, "It just became very clear that in the time of USADA, then it was like eliminated, which again is UFC going mainstream, taking the necessary steps, adding USADA into the mix, which eliminates PED usage."

Overeem was pressed on whether a fighter could get around the testing pool if they really wanted to. He opted not to answer that question and instead got into what he does to enhance performance. He ranked hyperbaric chambers and ice baths as non-PED ways of enhancing performances, and said if one uses a chamber daily, they will win fights.