Colby Covington Reveals Eric Trump, Donald Jr.'s Reaction To UFC White House Omission

Colby Covington revealed Eric and Donald Trump Jr.'s reaction to him missing the UFC Freedom 250 card at the White House in June.

The former UFC Interim Welterweight Champion has long been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, going against several fighters refusing to visit the White House in 2018 as he brought his belt to the Oval Office.

Covington, however, was nowhere to be found when Dana White announced the card for June's event on the South Lawn of the White House. And it was something he told "Bloody Elbow" that Eric and Donald Trump Jr. were filling to bat for him over.

"I've talked to them extensively about it," he said. "They're like, 'We'd love to help and if you want us to go to our dad we could.' But they've got so much bigger things to focus on. Eric Trump runs the whole organization with all those hotels and Don Jr. is a very busy man."

Convington continued to say Don Jr. has political aspirations, and might want to be a future president. And the President will be focused on the war with Iran.

"I'm not going to be an egotistical moron and go 'Me, me, me.' It's about us," he said, going on to explain that he was frustrated by the announcement at first. "I said some things in the media that I probably shouldn't have said and I shared maybe a few too many details because I got fired up."

He said that he sat back and thought about if further, coming to the realization that he had already achieved enough by going to the White House with the title belt. Covington will be competing this weekend at Real American Freestyle Wrestling's RAF 07 against Dillon Danis.