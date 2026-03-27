Jeff Hardy To Team With Righteous Member Against The System At TNA Sacrifice 2026

Jeff Hardy will be teaming with Vincent of The Righteous against The System's Cedric Alexander and Brian Myers at TNA Sacrifice.

During Thursday's "TNA Impact" a backstage segment aired showing Matt Hardy to have been taken out, and the Righteous stood there claiming that it had to be members of the System when Jeff had asked what happened.

And then in a subsequent backstage segment the Righteous were shown to meet with Director of Authority Santino Marella, reaffirming their belief that the System attacked Matt Hardy and asking for a tag match between Vincent and Jeff Hardy against Alexander and Myers.

The match was made official for Friday night's Sacrifice event, which will also see Eddie Edwards of the System facing Moose in a grudge match. The Hardys' TNA World Tag Team titles will not be on the line, ensuring their reign goes beyond 250 days with their last defense coming against the Righteous at Genesis in January.