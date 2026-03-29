Former WWE Star Praises Triple H Vs. Roman Reigns Main Event At WrestleMania 32

Roman Reigns is one of WWE's biggest stars and has been in the main event scene for many years. He's been WWE Champion four times and had a record-breaking reign as the Universal Champion, a title he held for 1,316 days. His rise to the top was bumpy and some fans really hated him.

The main event of WrestleMania 32 saw Reigns go head-to-head with Triple H. At the time, Reigns was being booed in places like Philadelphia. He was primed to be WWE's next big star, but due to the negative reaction that Reigns was receiving, WWE made the decision to have him defeat HHH at the biggest show of the year.

On his podcast, David Otunga shared his point of view. At the time, he was learning to become a broadcaster and was working under Michael Cole. He understood that WWE was trying to negate the negativity around Reigns, but he thinks they "overcorrected". He believes the reason behind the decision to have Reigns face Triple H was to elevate him. "I felt like HHH represents the office. This guy represents Vince...with Reigns going over, I felt like that was passing the torch."

Otunga says that HHH is one of the greatest of all time and further explained the importance of HHH being the one to pass the torch to Reigns. "He's a legend and all of this was adding to Roman's mystique and this was the main event of WrestleMania. Beating HHH? In the main event of WrestleMania? It doesn't get much bigger than that. So how could this not be the passing of the torch with all that they put Roman through for the past year? It was leading to this. He finally triumphed." Otunga doesn't know if the fans agreed, but it was the payoff of the story.

Reigns has main evented WrestleMania more than any other wrestler. He currently holds a record of 9-3 at "The Showcase of the Immortals". He is scheduled to main event WrestleMania again this year when he faces CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship on Night 2.