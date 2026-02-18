CM Punk On WrestleMania 42 Main Event: 'It's Going To Be Something Different'

Although the entirety of the WrestleMania 42 card is reportedly up in the air, the one match that seems to be set in stone is CM Punk's clash with 2026 Royal Rumble winner Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship. There's always been excitement when it comes to a singles match between Punk and Reigns, but fan intrigue truly picked up after the promo segment that both men shared on "WWE Raw" earlier this month. Therefore, with anticipation through the roof, Punk was recently asked during an interview with "Sports Illustrated" if he's treating his matchup with Reigns differently given that it's the main event of WrestleMania, or if he's going into it with the same mindset as always.

"It's a little bit of both. It's business as usual, but that's what we do. It's what Roman does too. I'm not taking anything away from him. Everybody likes to say that there's levels. I like to say that I bring the best version of these guys out, whether it's Seth Rollins or Drew McIntyre and then also, iron sharpens iron to me. So I'm not saying I'm the one that makes these guys great. It's the situations and the circumstances that make guys great. So when you see a CM Punk in the ring with a Roman Reigns, you know that it's going to be something special and it's going to be something different and everybody's going to be talking about it."

At this time, it's expected that Punk and Reigns will main event night two of WrestleMania, but with the matchups for the Undisputed WWE Championship and the women's world titles yet to be determined, it remains to be seen which talent earns the other main event spot.

