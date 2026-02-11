CM Punk Talks WWE WrestleMania 42 Feud With Roman Reigns: 'It's Gonna Be Magic'

If CM Punk manages to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Elimination Chamber against Finn Balor, he'll have to again put his title on the line against Roman Reigns during this year's WrestleMania. However, Punk is excited to step up against the 'Original Tribal Chief,' and doesn't care whose side the audience ends up taking.

"At this level, it's not 'good guy versus bad guy,' it's 'superstar vs. superstar,'" Punk expressed during an interview with Nick Kostos. "You're getting these two top guys – arguably the best guys in the business – and you put them in the ring, and it's gonna be magic!"

Punk has also admitted that he constantly thinks about their feud, has been cutting promos in his head about it for weeks, and is happy Reigns seems to hate him. "That's what CM Punk does, and that's how I win!" he laughingly added.

"It's not often that, in any industry, you get two giants, two – dare I say – cultural icons, two of the best," Punk also noted, before praising both himself and Reigns as being two of the best at what they do and claiming he's in the business of elevating his opponents.

"A leveled-up Roman Reigns is a scary proposition to anybody if your name isn't CM Punk," he said. "I need that, I need the best, that's what makes me the best in the world: when I beat these guys."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Nick Kostos and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.