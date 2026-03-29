AEW's MVP Says Current WWE Producer Is An 'Unsung Hero' In The Industry

Even though most focus on what's happening on camera, what's going on behind it and who's producing it is just as, if not more, important than what's being presented in front of us. Acknowledging the importance of producers in this industry, AEW star and manager of The Hurt Syndicate, MVP (Montel Vontavious Porter), says this WWE Hall of Famer deserves their flowers for the hard work they create and capture each and every week on WWE programming.

"Molly Holly, she's an unsung hero," MVP said on his "Marking Out" podcast. "She's a producer, I think, with WWE now. But boy, does she know how to wrestle. Like when you talk about women's wrestlers that were ahead of their time, in this conversation, Molly Holly is an unsung hero. Because Molly was the one that was working with Trish [Stratus] getting Trish up to speed...I remember early matches with Trish was not good. Trish went on to become, you know, arguably the greatest women's champion of all time."

From training stars like Stratus, who would later become a poster child of the "Attitude Era" to maintaining the same relevancy with current and new women's wrestlers behind the scenes now, Holly remains an integral voice in the land of professional wrestling. Starting her full-time role in 2021, the former two-time WWE Women's Champion described how nervous she was to be casted in this new role, as she had been away for so long. However, after intense training, she is still going strong, and will celebrate her fifth anniversary in this new role later this summer.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Marking Out with MVP and Dwayne Swayze," with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.