Booker T Recalls 'Spectacle' Of Imminent WWE HOFer Dennis Rodman's Appearances In WCW

In the late 1990s, the New World Order stable absolutely dominated WCW, with the faction responsible for much of the promotion's success at the time. Eventually, WCW began to bring in celebrities like NBA legend Dennis Rodman, who became a member of the nWo in 1997.

Speaking on his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T looked back at Rodman's time in WCW and had only good things to say about spending time with the basketball player backstage. "Rodman was off the chain, man, back in the day. I loved it!" he said. "It was major, man, and I was a fly on the wall just watching it go down and it was a spectacle."

"It was a highlight for me to watch Dennis go out and just be Dennis," he added, explaining that unlike some of the other members of the locker room, he had no issue with Rodman being in pro wrestling, and actually loved what he brought to the product. "It was the wild, wild west. Hogan and those guys, they were just... Man, it was a party, dog! It was a party with those guys! Cocaine and strippers? That's the least of the party."

The NBA Hall of Famer is now set to join the WWE Hall of Fame as well, as he was recently announced to be inducted into the celebrity wing this year. That ceremony will take place next month ahead of WWE WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Hall of Fame" podcast, and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.