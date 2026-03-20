Report: NBA Legend Dennis Rodman Set For 2026 WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

When you're in the New World Order, you're in it "4 Life." Now, Dennis Rodman will also receive another immortal recognition: WWE Hall of Famer. First announced by ESPN's Shams Charania on Friday morning, "Rodzilla" will now join inductees Stephanie McMahon, AJ Styles, and Demolition (Ax & Smash) in this year's Hall of Fame Ceremony on Friday, April 17, in Las Vegas.

Crossover: Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April, per ESPN sources. Rodman made his WCW debut in 1997 and famously skipped a practice during the 1998 NBA Finals for a wrestling match alongside Hulk Hogan. Two HOFs for Rodman. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 20, 2026

Never one to shy away from his quirky and unconventional ways both on the court and off, Rodman was a five-time NBA champion with the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls and 2011 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer. He made a splash in the pro wrestling scene in 1997, when he appeared for WCW, joining the pop culture phenomenon that was the nWo. Rodman competed in four matches during his four-year on-again/off-again tenure, three of them for WCW. He took part in a tag match with "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan against Diamond Dallas Page and Karl Malone, which caused a roar, as he famously skipped a practice during the 1998 NBA Finals to appear for WCW.

The former power forward/small forward now joins other highly-esteemed stars and non-wrestling athletes as part of the WWE Hall of Fame Celebrity Wing, including Pete Rose, William Perry, Bob Uecker, Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali, and the late great Ozzy Osbourne.

Whether you know him as "The Worm," the "Demolition Man," one of the faces that made the Bulls' the dynasty team of the 90s, or the man who famously married himself, "Rodzilla" has a new nickname to add to his inimitable career and life story: 2026 WWE Hall of Famer.