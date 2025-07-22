Ozzy Osbourne Dead, WWE Hall Of Famer & Singer For Black Sabbath Reportedly Dies At Age 76

The world of music is in mourning today as heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne has passed away at the age of 76. Osbourne's passing comes just 17 days after he took to the stage for the final time alongside his Black Sabbath bandmates for a farewell show at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. His family released this statement: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love."

Osbourne had been dealing with severe health issues for some time, and was officially diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in February 2019, which would eventually take away his ability to walk in February 2025. He even said that while he might have been constantly moaning about not being able to walk, he was always looking down the road as people in life didn't manage to do nearly half of the things he's done throughout his career.

As for Osbourne's connection with professional wrestling, he was one of many celebrities who appeared in WWE during the "Rock N' Wrestling" era of the 1980s. Back in 1986, Osbourne accompanied The British Bulldogs to the ring for their match Brutus Beefcake and Greg Valentine at WrestleMania 2, where Davey Boy Smith and the Dynamite Kid would capture the WWE World Tag Team Championships. In the near 40 years since that night, Osbourne made a number of appearances on WWE TV, including as the guest host of "WWE Raw" in 2009 along with his wife Sharon.

WWE honored Osbourne's contributions to the company by inducting him into the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021, and Black Sabbath's song "War Pigs" has been the official theme song of the Survivor Series Premium Live Event since 2022 thanks to the WarGames match becoming the event's signature stipulation.

Everyone at Wrestling Inc. sends our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Ozzy Osbourne at this time.