Marc Mero Reflects On Relationship With Ex-Wife Sable, Whether She Belongs In WWE HOF

She was a sultry image burned into the minds of many adolescent boys during WWE's "Attitude Era," but she was so much more than that. A pivotal example of what it looked like to go from a traditional manager/valet to a center-stage wrestler, Sable defined the odds that helped pave the way for women's wrestling today. And for that, her ex-husband and former WWE star, Marc Mero, believes her time should be recognized with the greatest achievement anyone could ever receive, Hall of Fame status. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on his "Insight" podcast, Mero explains why the former WWE Women's Champion deserves this honor.

"She did something for the women's division when they didn't really have a women's division so much back then at all," the former one-time Intercontinental Champion began. "She brought eyes to the channels. The ratings and everything were very high because of her."

While there's been so many women's wrestlers and managers who've earned this prestigious recognition before and after her, Mero does not believe the reason for her absence for Hall of Fame contention has to do with her 1999 lawsuit, where she sued WWE for sexual harassment and unsafe working conditions. That lawsuit, which was filed in June of 1999, was settled out of court two months later. After that $110 million lawsuit, Sable returned to the Stamford-based promotion from 2003 until August 10, 2004, citing she wanted to spend more time with her family.

Sable met Mero, who was her second husband, in 1993. One year later, they married. The two split up in 2004, with Sable meeting then dating "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar. They wedded in 2006.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.