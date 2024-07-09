The Tragic Side Of WWE Diva Sable's Real Life

Sable is one of the most iconic faces in the history of WWE, rising to prominence during the promotion's Attitude Era and becoming a top star. She is a bona fide sex symbol who graced the cover of Playboy magazine numerous times, though her centerfold fame often caused friction with other women within the company, many of whom were struggling to get women's wrestling taken as seriously as the matches of their male colleagues. The real-life Rena Greek — now known as Rena Lesnar after her marriage to "The Beast Incarnate" himself — is known for her tenures in WWE from 1996 to 1999, and again from 2003 to 2004.

The Florida native was born in Jacksonville and grew up athletic, taking part in gymnastics and softball as well as horseback riding. Sable also competed in beauty pageants as a child, winning her first when she was just 12 years old. She became a model at 23, working with brands like Pepsi, Guess?, and L'Oréal.

Her first WWE tenure began in March 1996 on the arm of Hunter Hearst Helmsley as a valet, debuting on the "Grandest Stage of Them All" at WrestleMania 12. She soon moved on to work alongside her then real-life husband Marc Mero. Sable was immediately thrust into the spotlight because of her notable beauty, leaving many other women in WWE feeling slighted, as they doubted her ability in the ring.

Despite the glitz and glamor that surrounded her, Sable experienced tragedy before making it inside the squared circle. Furthermore, portions of her career with WWE and beyond were just as traumatic for the former Women's Champion. From death, to divorce, to lawsuits, here are some of the tragic real life moments from Sable's life.