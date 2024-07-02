WWE Divas Who Just Couldn't Stand Each Other

The reputation of The Fabulous Moolah is a difficult one to document in the modern era, as she might have have dominated the landscape of women's wrestling for decades, holding the WWF Women's Championship for over 10,000 days during the 1960's, '70s, and '80s, but tales of sexual misconduct, financial manipulation, and borderline-prostitution have all come to light. With that in mind, it's important to note that many people never liked Moolah for what she has been accused of doing outside the ring. However, this story took place in the ring, and it's an infamous one.

Advertisement

Long before the famous Montreal Screwjob in 1997, there was another tale of a wrestler being screwed out of being a champion, with Wendi Richter being the victim. The story goes that Richter was supposed to be seen as one of WWF's top stars, especially after the success of the first WrestleMania, where she became relevant in pop culture due to her friendship with singer Cyndi Lauper. However, Richter would have a series of disagreements with Vince McMahon over money, resulting in him devising a plan to usher Richter out of the company.

At a 1985 house show in Madison Square Garden, Richter defended her Women's Championship against "The Spider Lady," who went off script and pinned Richter to win the title, despite Richter kicking out at one. It turned out that the masked woman was Moolah in disguise. Richter was so angry about being screwed, she left the company the next day, and wouldn't return to the fold until the 2010 Hall of Fame ceremony, forgiving McMahon in the process. Richter never spoke to Moolah again, with her passing away in 2007, meaning that Richter never got a reason as to why Moolah did what she did.

Advertisement