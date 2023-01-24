Brie Bella Recalls Heat Total Divas Cast Had In WWE Locker Room

The season premiere of "Total Divas" in July 2013 drew 1.34 million viewers on the E! Network and was instantly heralded as a competitor to hit reality series "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," something that excited original cast members The Bella Twins, Natalya, Naomi, Ariane Andrew [FKA Cameron], Eva Marie and JoJo.

However, according to Brie Bella, the WWE superstars involved in season 1 of "Total Divas" became the target of envy among other wrestlers in the locker room, to the point where Brie & Co. received "a lot of heat" from their peers.

Brie made the shocking revelation on the latest episode of "The Bellas Podcast," which included appearances from original cast members Natalya, JoJo and Ariane.

"I'm so grateful for the first season cast because it was really scary," Brie admitted. "I'll never forget when we were almost done filming the first season, and Russ [Executive Producer Russell Jay] was like, 'I really wish this pilot goes through.' I was like, 'Pilot? What do you mean?' He told me the show was not sure to be picked up, and I was like, 'Wait, I'm so confused. Please don't tell me we got all this heat backstage for no reason.'"

At this point, the other women in the panel echoed Brie's sentiments by stressing that "the heat was for real," with Natalya pointing out that the cast members were "paid very little" and "hardly had any days off" as they continued to travel regularly for WWE tapings while also filming the reality series.