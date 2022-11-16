Natalya Has One More Big WWE Goal

Natalya has been on WWE's main roster for nearly 15 years and has wrestled nearly every top woman who has stepped through the company since she began. In November 2010, Natalya won her first title since making her way to the main roster, as she defeated the team of LayCool for the Divas Championship. Natalya held onto the title for 70 days and did not hold championship gold again until SummerSlam 2017 when she defeated Naomi for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Natalya's third, and most recent, championship victory is the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Tamina. Natalya revealed which WWE Women's Championship she currently has her eyes set on.

"I haven't won a Raw Women's Championship," Natalya said while on "Faction 919." "One of the goals that I have in WWE is to become a Grand Slam Champion. Currently, I'm a Triple Crown Champion. So, one day, I would love to say that I held the "Raw" Women's Championship ... For me, that would be something I would love to do."

Natalya is currently part of the "WWE SmackDown" roster, however, WWE stars have been known to move around such as Baron Corbin moving to "Raw" and Rey Mysterio being moved to "SmackDown." Natalya will not be competing for any championship during this time as she suffered a broken nose at the hands of Shayna Baszler following their match when Baszler connected with a knee straight into Natalya's nose. Natalya has since had her nose readjusted to the middle of her face, however, an injury of this sort may keep the "Queen of Harts" out for an extended period of time, as seen with Ruby Soho in AEW.

