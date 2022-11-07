Natalya Provides Update On Her Broken Nose

Natalya recently lost on the November 4 edition of "SmackDown," which had been taped the week prior due to WWE traveling to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel. In that match, Shayna Baszler defeated her former tag team partner in under five minutes. But following the bout, Baszler decided to get one final shot in on Natalya and kneeing her in the face.

That strike would break Natalya's nose, potentially keeping the "Queen of Harts" out for an extended period of time to heal. Natalya took to Twitter this morning to provide an update on her recovery, posting a picture of her all bandaged up while saying: "We moved my dislocated nose back to the center of my face where it belongs!! I love the shape of my nose and it will stay the same, thank goodness! Can finally breathe again🙏 Pain is beauty! LFG! 😂"

Natalya has been one of WWE's most consistent talents over the past 15 years, as she has seen herself hold singles championship gold twice in her career. Her first title came in 2010 when she won the Divas Championship; she held that for 70 days. In 2017, Natalya won the "SmackDown" Women's Championship by defeating Naomi at SummerSlam. Her title reign would last 86 days, as she eventually dropped the belt to Charlotte Flair. The longest Natalya has held a championship in WWE is 136 days, which came in the form of a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship run with Tamina.

Broken noses seem to be in vogue as of late. AEW's Ruby Soho suffered a broken nose in early September on Zero Hour of AEW's All Out PPV; she has yet to return, currently sitting out of action for over two months.