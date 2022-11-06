WWE's Natalya Shares Photo Of Her Broken Nose

On the November 4 episode of "WWE SmackDown", Natalya competed against her former tag team partner Shayna Baszler. Their battle was brief as Baszler was able to make Natalya pass out by applying the Kirifuda Clutch. With Ronda Rousey's encouragement, Baszler opted to pull down her knee pad and deliver a vicious knee strike to Natalya's face post-match.

Unfortunately, it appears the former "SmackDown" Women's Champion had her nose broken in the process. Natalya stated on Twitter, "I knew Shayna wanted her big break in WWE. Didn't know it would be my nose." She also included a photo of her bloodied face as proof.

Natalya and Baszler used to compete in tag team matches and even took part in the four-way WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 38 in April. When the tag team titles were vacated in May, Natalya and Baszler seemingly went their separate ways. Since then, both women have challenged for the "SmackDown" Women's title at premium live events.

In recent weeks, Rousey has attempted to bring out Baszler's vicious side that she once demonstrated as a former "NXT" Women's Champion. This began during a backstage segment on the October 28 "SmackDown" when Baszler applied the Kirifuda Clutch on Natalya.

Following the attack, Baszler told WWE's social media team, "It seems to me everyone has forgotten what I'm capable of, including me. So, my former tag partner had to experience the Istvaan III Dropsite Massacre just so I can remind everyone what I'm about. That's all that was." Baszler concluded, "And if we're being honest, Nattie annoys everyone, including me."