Ruby Soho Suffers Broken Nose At AEW All Out Sunday

Ruby Soho & Ortiz failed to capture the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles from Sammy Guevera & Tay Melo at Sunday's All Out "Zero Hour" pre-show. However, the big news coming out of the match is that Soho suffered a broken nose.

Soho suffered the injury when she took a Tay KO directly to her face, as seen in the video below.

Tay was aware of ruby's nose injury when she did the pin, if you look closely she asked her "are you ok?" and then grabbed the ref who didn't noticed to check on her while she tried to not break character. You can tell Tay was worried😫 #AEWAllOut #AEW pic.twitter.com/zsmPAdz03Y — 𝕬𝖑𝖛𝖆𝖗𝖔🌙✨ (@Roros219) September 4, 2022

Immediately after the spot, Soho was seen covering her face as Melo pinned her for the finish. After the match, Soho continued to hold her hands over her face as she exited the ringside area. Several outlets such as Fightful Select and The Wrestling Observer have confirmed that Soho suffered a broken nose during the spot.

Earlier in the contest, fans feared that Soho might have also suffered a neck injury after she landed awkwardly during a spot, as seen below.

The Guevera & Melo vs. Ortiz & Soho match on All Out Sunday was made official last Friday after the babyfaces won a non-title on the 9/2 live episode of "AEW Rampage," a week after Guevera & Melo defeated Ortiz & Soho. With both teams winning one match apiece, Sunday's grudge match was the culmination of the series.

As noted earlier, Guevera was initially supposed to wrestle Eddie Kingston in a singles match on the main All Out card. However, the match was reportedly nixed once Kingston was suspended for a backstage altercation with Guevera. Kingston was also in action during the pre-show Sunday, defeating Tomohiro Ishii in a hard-fought match.