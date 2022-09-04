Ruby Soho Suffers Broken Nose At AEW All Out Sunday

Ruby Soho Before A Match On AEW Dynamite AEW
By Sai Mohan/Sept. 4, 2022 11:52 pm EDT

Ruby Soho & Ortiz failed to capture the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles from Sammy Guevera & Tay Melo at Sunday's All Out "Zero Hour" pre-show. However, the big news coming out of the match is that Soho suffered a broken nose.

Soho suffered the injury when she took a Tay KO directly to her face, as seen in the video below.

Immediately after the spot, Soho was seen covering her face as Melo pinned her for the finish. After the match, Soho continued to hold her hands over her face as she exited the ringside area. Several outlets such as Fightful Select and The Wrestling Observer have confirmed that Soho suffered a broken nose during the spot. 

Earlier in the contest, fans feared that Soho might have also suffered a neck injury after she landed awkwardly during a spot, as seen below. 

The Guevera & Melo vs. Ortiz & Soho match on All Out Sunday was made official last Friday after the babyfaces won a non-title on the 9/2 live episode of "AEW Rampage," a week after Guevera & Melo defeated Ortiz & Soho. With both teams winning one match apiece, Sunday's grudge match was the culmination of the series.

As noted earlier, Guevera was initially supposed to wrestle Eddie Kingston in a singles match on the main All Out card. However, the match was reportedly nixed once Kingston was suspended for a backstage altercation with Guevera. Kingston was also in action during the pre-show Sunday, defeating Tomohiro Ishii in a hard-fought match.

Comments
Recommended