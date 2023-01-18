JoJo Clarifies Relationship Status With Bray Wyatt

Joseann Offerman (formerly known as JoJo in WWE) shed some light on when she will be tying the knot with Bray Wyatt.

"Well, we're not officially married," Offerman told Nikki and Brie Bella on "The Bellas Podcast". [We're] engaged, but we will be married at the end of the year. We picked our date and everything. I'm really excited. It's fun. The kids are crazy."

Offerman and Wyatt became engaged in April of last year and have two children together: Knash and Hyrie (born on May 18, 2019 and May 28, 2020 respectively). She began her tenure as a ring announcer with WWE in 2013 and appeared on "Raw", "SmackDown", "NXT", and "Main Event." Additionally, she appeared as a regular cast member on the first season of "Total Divas" and made sporadic appearances on the show after that.

"Well, I know what's funny is that Windham – who you all know I'm with now – he always used to say, 'You know, I can't be filmed [for "Total Divas"].' I remember quite a few of us would go around his area because they couldn't film him ... There were a few of those people. I don't know who exactly, but he was one of them."

Offerman was released by WWE in early 2021 after a lengthy absence from television. Wyatt is currently preparing to participate in the inaugural Pitch Black Match against LA Knight at WWE's Royal Rumble event on January 28.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Bellas Podcast" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.