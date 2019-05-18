Bray Wyatt and JoJo welcomed their son, Knash Sixx Rotunda, to the world today. Wyatt tweeted out a photo of JoJo holding their new child.

JoJo first announced her pregnancy back in March. She has been away from WWE TV since the New Year's episode of RAW that was taped in late December.

After being off WWE TV since last July, Wyatt made his return last month with his Firefly Fun House segments.

Wrestling Inc. sends our congratulations to Bray and JoJo!