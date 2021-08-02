JoJo Offerman was quietly released from WWE several months ago.

JoJo’s WWE status has been speculated on this weekend after WWE announced Bray Wyatt’s release. In an update, PWInsider reports that Offerman was quietly released 6-8 months ago.

JoJo went missing from RAW in late 2018, and was replaced by Mike Rome. It was later announced by her official fanpage that she was planning to return, but that never happened and eventually it was announced that she and Wyatt were expecting their first child together.

Wyatt and Offerman have been in a relationship for a few years now. They welcomed their first child on May 18, 2019, and their second child on May 28, 2020.

Offerman first joined WWE in 2013 and was a member of the original Total Divas cast. She later sang the National Anthem and did ring announcing work for WWE. JoJo worked just a handful of matches for the company, mostly multi-women matches for Total Divas storylines. She did work one singles match at the May 16, 2014 WWE NXT live event in Tampa, losing to Kendall Skye.

