Numerous stars, staff, and employees think there’s more to Bray Wyatt’s release than just a simple budget cut, according to a new report from Fightful. The news of his exit came yesterday after Wyatt received a call from John Lauirinaitis about being the latest WWE star that was let go.

The report noted nearly 20 individuals reached out about his release, and many were very frustrated, especially considering how well Wyatt did in the merchandise realm and his popularity with fans.

Some veteran stars said they “don’t feel like their jobs are safe any longer,” no matter where they are on the card or prior pushes they’ve received.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was said that Wyatt had just been medically cleared for action. Wyatt was likely going to return this month.

Numerous people from the wrestling world have reacted to Wyatt’s release on social media, including Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, and Sasha Banks.

Although it was just in emoji form, earlier today Wyatt responded to a fan observation on his final WWE appearance potentially foreshadowing his release.