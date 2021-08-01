Bray Wyatt was released yesterday from WWE, a move that reportedly “stunned” those within the company. The reported reason was due to budget cuts, which has been the cause for many other recent departures.

Since the news broke, numerous individuals within the wrestling world have commented, including WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, who referred to Wyatt as a “visionary.”

“With @WWE’s release of @WWEBrayWyatt the company has lost a true visionary and a creative genius; one of the most innovative makers of mayhem pro-wrestling has ever seen,” Foley wrote. “Here’s hoping Bray finds happiness and recreates himself once again — in wrestling, in life…or both.”

Sasha Banks — who returned to SmackDown this past Friday — also gave her thoughts on social media:

“He’s got the world in his hands [blue heart emoji]” Banks wrote.

Finally, after initially posting a photo of them together in the ring, Braun Strowman followed up with some quotes from the 1999 film, The Boondock Saints, in his Instagram Story, teasing a “family reunion.”

“And shepherds we shall be. For Thee, my Lord, for Three. Power hath descended forth from Thy hand. That our feet may swiftly carry out Thy command. So we shall flow a river forth to Thee. And Teeming with souls shall it ever be. In Nomine Patris, et Fili, et Spiritus Sancti. #FamilyReunion”

