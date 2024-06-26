Sable: From The 1990s Catwalk To WWE Diva

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

WWE's Attitude Era was not family friendly at all, with many stories and angles that included blood, and raunchy segments to boot. Modern day wrestling has made many strides to elevate women, with divisions that now prioritize their wrestling ability. However, back in the days of the Divas, sex appeal was the most important, and nobody excelled quite like Sable did at this time, especially in the aforementioned raunchy segments.

Advertisement

While her run in wrestling doesn't measure up to many of the biggest female stars of the modern era, Sable was involved in many iconic moments during the Attitude Era, and even had another brief stint during the early years of Ruthless Aggression, where she seemingly passed the torch to another Diva who would carry the division for the next few years. However, even during the height of her career, Sable wasn't known for her in-ring prowess, and other Divas like Ivory or Jacqueline could have wrestled laps around her, despite having captured gold on one occasion.

Sable's accolades might be few and far between when it comes to in-ring wrestling, but her quick rise from a valet to a champion to a trailblazer is a unique story either way.

Advertisement