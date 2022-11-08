Torrie Wilson Rejected Risque WWE Pitch Inspired By Sable

It wasn't that long ago that women in pro wrestling were portrayed much differently than they are today. Torrie Wilson was one of the more recognizable female stars in wrestling during that time, gaining a following in WCW and WWE less so for her in-ring ability than her physical appearance and risque storylines, such as her controversial feud with Dawn Marie over Marie's storyline romance with Wilson's real-life father, Al Wilson.

While Wilson was willing to go along with those angles and also pose for Playboy twice during her WWE career, there were limits to how far she would push the envelope. In an interview with Generation Iron Fitness & Bodybuilding, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed one particular angle that she shot down.

"They wanted me, like what Sable did, paint my boobs and walk out there naked," Wilson said. "And I said no. There are certain things that I turned down that I could've gotten ahead with. But it just didn't feel right."

Attitude Era fans will of course recall that Sable did this angle in 1998 as part of a bikini contest against rival Jacqueline, who Sable would later defeat to win the WWE Women's Championship at the 1998 Survivor Series. Sable and Wilson would eventually cross paths in WWE after Sable returned in 2003, first as rivals and later as allies, with the two even posing together for Playboy in 2004. The duo defeated Miss Jackie and Stacy Keibler in a Playboy Evening Gown match at WrestleMania XX.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Generation Iron Fitness & Bodybuilding Network and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription