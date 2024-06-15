The Most Confusing Things About Stephanie McMahon's Career

"The Billion Dollar Princess" Stephanie McMahon was born into the wrestling business with a silver spoon in her mouth, and got involved with working in the then-WWF at a very young age. At just 13 years old, McMahon started modeling WWF merchandise for various magazines. It didn't take long for the fourth-generation McMahon to find her way into the thick of the wrestling world, however. After graduating from Boston University, her life with WWF began full-time as an account executive for the offices in New York. From there, McMahon began working her way up the corporate ladder, a journey which also led into becoming her own character on television.

Advertisement

Over the years, McMahon has held various positions within the company, both on television and on the corporate level that often had her on the road with the company and its stars instead of sitting in the office in Stamford, Connecticut. Inside the ring, McMahon has been involved in everything from the Invasion angle, to playing the general manager of both "WWE SmackDown" and "WWE Raw," to even finding real-life love onscreen.

While all of McMahon's accomplishments outside the ring have been more than noteworthy, and have helped etched her name into the annals of WWE history not just because of her last name, sometimes, the way she's gone about them have been confusing for fans watching from the outside. Her ventures in the ring have been even more so throughout her career, though she even held the Women's Championship at one point. From strange allegiances, to questionable booking decisions, and life beyond the mat, there are a few instances of McMahon's already lengthy career that have been more than confusing to fans over the years.

Advertisement