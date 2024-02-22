Stephanie McMahon's Tragic True Life Story

Stephanie McMahon Levesque was known for years on WWE TV as "The Billion Dollar Princess." And while that moniker pertained to her on-screen character, in real life, as the daughter of Vince McMahon, surely, financial woes were rarely, if ever, a major concern for Stephanie either. Still, as the saying goes, money isn't everything and life has a way of reminding us that nobody is excused from hard times, family issues, controversies, business disagreements, or even the loss of loved ones. Suffice it to say, it couldn't have been easy to grow up as Vince's daughter to begin with (and it certainly hasn't gotten any easier over time).

Stephanie was born September 24, 1976, in Hartford, Connecticut, the second of two children to Vince and Linda McMahon, with older brother Shane nearly seven years her elder. After graduating from Boston University in 1998, Stephanie began her WWE career as an account executive.

First appearing on screen in November of 1998, Stephanie stood idly by backstage as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin passed, looking for his then-adversary, The Undertaker. Soon after, she became an integral piece in their rivalry in a feud that evolved into The Corporate Ministry saga with Vince ultimately revealed as "The Higher Power" behind it all. From an on-screen perspective, Stephanie's most memorable role is probably that of Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley, marrying Triple H in storyline to kickstart "The McMahon-Helmsley Era" with the duo comprising The Authority.

In real life, Stephanie McMahon Levesque has held a multitude of roles in WWE over the years, including Creative Director, Chief Brand Officer, and most recently, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chairwoman, from which she resigned upon Vince's return in 2023. And she has been married to Paul "Triple H" Levesque, with whom she shares three daughters, since 2003.

Here's a closer look at some of the more tumultuous events that Stephanie has had to endure.