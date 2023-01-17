What Life's Really Been Like For Stephanie McMahon, The Billion Dollar Princess

Former WWE executive Stephanie McMahon Levesque is arguably the most versatile asset in company history. Her accolades speak for themselves. She had an eye on working for her father, Vince McMahon, since she was a little girl. Now 46, Stephanie has seen it all. She became one of the most over heels during the company's peak years in the late '90s and early '00s while climbing the corporate ladder behind the scenes. Despite growing up in the wrestling business, Stephanie had very little handed to her and got to experience all angles of the WWE behind the scenes. Eventually, she became the company's chairwoman and co-CEO, performing in the role during her father's short-lived retirement in the second half of 2022. She even married her on-screen husband, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, forming one of wrestling's greatest power couples of all time.

McMahon's professional versatility allowed her to dip her toe into other areas, such as philanthropy and creative writing. Along the way, she became the mother to three daughters and has set a great example as a pioneer for women leaders in a traditionally male-dominated industry. Recently, she surprisingly vacated her position as chairwoman and co-CEO of WWE, bringing an end to one of the most accomplished executive careers in company history, at least for the time being.

Here are a few personal and professional highlights that paint the picture of what life has been like for Stephanie McMahon, "The Billion-Dollar Princess."