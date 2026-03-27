Dave Meltzer Provides Update On WWE WrestleMania 42 Ticket Sales

Earlier this year, it was reported that ticket sales for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas were lower than expected. Whether it was because of expensive ticket prices or the event taking place in the same venue as last year, ticket sales were down by 18% from WrestleMania 41. Therefore, in an attempt get more fans to purchase tickets for the two-night event at Allegiant Stadium, WWE offered seats at a discounted price last week, and to celebrate "Austin 3:16 Day," tickets were 31.6 percent off. However, this week, WWE held another sale for WrestleMania 42, but the company is still falling behind last year's totals.

According to Dave Meltzer in the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," WWE's latest sale was 25 percent off for both nights of WrestleMania, the WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony that precedes the event, and both episodes of "WWE Raw," and "WWE SmackDown" that week. Following the sale, WWE managed to increase their ticket sales for night one of WrestleMania to 39,866, and 41,330 for night two, which is 13.3 percent behind last year's show. Despite both nights being far from sold out, Meltzer is confident that Allegiant Stadium will be packed by the time WrestleMania 42 arrives, claiming WWE will sell over 50,000 tickets each for Saturday and Sunday.

Meltzer also provided an update on the ticket sales for WWE's other events during WrestleMania week, as "SmackDown" currently sits at 5,810 tickets sold, while "Raw" has distributed 7,305 seats thus far. Additionally, the WWE Hall Of Fame has sold 2,183 tickets, but is being held in a smaller venue, not an arena. At this time, he secondary market get in prices for WrestleMania 42 is $205 for night one, and $211 for night two, which is 23.8 percent down from this time last year.