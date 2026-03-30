Chris Jericho Talks Industry Impact Of AEW, Calls Himself The Bobby Hull Of Wrestling

Chris Jericho's impact on AEW has been undeniable, as one of the biggest names to first sign with Tony Khan in 2019 and the promotion's inaugural AEW World Champion. During an interview with GamesHub, Jericho commented on the financial impact he's had on AEW, and compared his journey to the promotion from WWE to that of ice hockey legend Bubby Hull jumping from the NHL to an upstart league called the WHA.

"They paid him a million dollars. When he jumped, every player in the NHL got a raise," he pointed out. Notably, Jericho's father was a hockey player, and according to the veteran, Hull's transition into WHA bumped his father's pay up. "The moment I left WWE, Vince was thinking, 'It's happening again — raise everybody's pay.' There had been a ceiling for years."

Jericho further claimed that nobody was paid more than a million dollars on guaranteed contracts in WWE, and added that his move to AEW was such a major needle-mover in the industry. "Guys started earning above it for the first time," he said. "That changed everything in the best possible way."