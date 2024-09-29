Mercedes Mone Addresses 'Weird Competition' Between AEW & WWE

Since AEW's inception in 2019, there has been a belief that the company's long-term goal is to compete with WWE. However, many performers within AEW argue that their purpose is to create an alternative for people who seek a different style of professional wrestling. Former WWE star Mercedes Mone was asked about AEW trying to reach WWE's success, but the TBS Champion believes the company's focus is in a much different place.

"I feel like it's always going to be a weird competition, but it's just AEW's only been around for five years. WWE has been around for 30 plus. I don't know what kind of gap you can close with such a big gap of who's been around for so long," she told "The Breakfast Club." "I think AEW just has to keep on being its own brand and being AEW and being 'where the best wrestle' — that's our slogan and that's where legit the greatest wrestlers are signed there, the best performers are signed there, and you get to see that every week on TBS and TNT. We have the greatest performers from all over the world and I think that's just what makes us different."

AEW boss Tony Khan claims there is a war between his company and WWE, and he's been open about wanting to catch up with the rival promotion. The AEW CEO also compared WWE to Harvey Weinstein, indicating that there is no love lost between the wrestling companies.

Elsewhere, Mone commented on her relationship with Vince McMahon and addressed why she left WWE. She explained that there were many personal reasons for her departure, but she didn't appreciate the way McMahon spoke to her, which affected how she felt about staying with the company.

