AEW CEO Tony Khan Calls WWE 'The Harvey Weinstein Of Pro Wrestling' On NFL Network

AEW President Tony Khan turned heads during Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" after taking a piledriver known as the "Tony Khan Driver" (formerly the "Meltzer Driver") from The Young Bucks after a surprise attack by a returning Jack Perry. Just days after the storyline closed out "Dynamite," Khan appeared during night one of the NFL Draft in a neck brace, continuing to sell the move publicly. Khan is the Chief Football Strategy Officer of the Jaguars, which his father, Shad Khan, owns. Khan appeared on the NFL Network on Friday to discuss the draft, as well as his kayfabe injury, and took a shot at AEW's competition once again. A video of the interview with Khan on the network was posted by a user on X.

"We are the most successful sports startup since the AFL, pre-merger," Khan said in the clip. "There has not been a challenger brand that has gained as much market share as AEW in many, many, many years. We are like the Pepsi of pro-wrestling and we're up against a really evil juggernaut. WWE is our competitor. That's who we're facing. AEW is like the Pepsi of pro-wrestling, WWE is like the Harvey Weinstein of pro-wrestling."

Tony Khan discusses taking the TK Driver from the Bucks and compares WWE to Harvey Weinstein pic.twitter.com/borodQ1GiF — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) April 26, 2024

Seemingly shocked that Khan compared WWE to the disgraced media mogul currently serving time for rape and sexual assault, the hosts quickly deflected Khan and asked "what's the prognosis" of his neck injury. Khan said fans would have to tune in to AEW on Wednesday to find out. During the first round of the draft, NFL analysts mentioned Khan's kayfabe injury and explained what happened to non-wrestling fans. They mentioned that Khan "became the first-ever NFL executive in a draft room, shaking off the effects of a piledriver." "WWE Raw" commentator Pat McAfee also mentioned Khan wearing the neck brace on his ESPN show, without mentioning where Khan took the move.

