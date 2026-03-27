WWE's Brock Lesnar Recalls Breaking Into UFC With First Fight Against Frank Mir

Brock Lesnar expanded upon his UFC career beginnings, having had to effectively invade an event to get onto Dana White's radar.

Lesnar is now known as a UFC Heavyweight Champion who unified the title twice with Interim Champion challengers, possessing a 5-3 (1 NC) record in MMA. But there was a time after his WWE departure and ill-fated Minnesota Vikings stint that the premier fighting promotion had no interest in him, as chronicled by Lesnar during "Spittin' Chiclets."

"Dana White wanted nothing to do with me. He wouldn't return my phone calls," Lesnar said. He explained that he had just fought at the LA Coliseum for K1, and felt he was ready to get into the "big leagues," but there was no response when his team reached out. So he took matters into his own hands at UFC 74.

"So I said screw it, I bought four nosebleeds to the MGM. Randy Couture was headlining against Gabriel Gonzaga for the Heavyweight Championship. I sat there in the stands for the entire event and as soon as Randy won that fight, I scaled the security and ran to the Octagon, grabbed Dana and introduced myself."

Lesnar explained that he and White then went backstage and it was agreed that he would be given a one-fight deal to prove himself. That fight would come against Frank Mir, and Lesnar would lose via a kneebar submission. But White was so impressed with his drawing power that they negotiated an extended deal to begin what became his UFC career.