UFC Fight Night 271: Adesanya Vs. Pyfer Full Fight Card & Preview

UFC Fight Night 271 emanates from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Saturday, headlined by Israel Adesanya versus Joe Pyfer.

Adesanya looks to halt his losing streak on the fourth fight since Sean Strickland dethroned him for the UFC Middleweight Championship this in September 2023. He has since been stopped by Dricus Du Plessis in a shot at the title in 2024 and then once more by Nassourdine Imavov in 2025, so this fight against No. 14 ranked Joe Pyfer is a must-win for the two-time champion to remain in contention.

Pyfer is coming into the fight with a three-fight winning streak, having most recently scored a Performance of the Night winning second-round submission over Abus Magamedov at UFC 320 in 2025.

Prior to that bout, women's flyweight contenders Alexa Grasso and Maycee Barber will be fighting to improve upon their respective No. 3 and No. 5 rankings. 19-7 veteran Michael Chiesa will be calling a close to his career hoping to make it his 20th victory in Seattle, fighting Niko Price at welterweight.

The event will be available to watch for those in the US via Paramount+, as well as UFC Fight Pass and TNT Sports internationally. The prelims are due to begin at 5 PM ET and the main card at 8 PM ET.

Main Card:

Middleweight: Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer

Flyweight: Alexa Grasso vs. Maycee Barber

Welterweight: Michael Chiesa vs. Niko Price

Featherweight: Julian Erosa vs. Lerryan Douglas

Middleweight: Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Yousri Belgaroui

Lightweight: Terrance McKinney vs. Kyle Nelson

Prelims: