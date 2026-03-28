Drew McIntyre And Jacob Fatu Set For Violent WrestleMania Match

Drew McIntyre will be facing Jacob Fatu in an Unsanctioned match at WrestleMania 42, as confirmed by Nick Aldis during "WWE SmackDown."

Fatu and McIntyre have been feuding for months, with the former trying to enter the WWE Championship picture deep into the latter's pursuit.

McIntyre appeared to have been the one to attack Fatu and write him off TV for a while, making his eventual return on January 9 as McIntyre faced Cody Rhodes in a Two-out-of-Three Falls match for the title, inadvertently costing Rhodes and allowing McIntyre to win the title.

Then on March 13, McIntyre was forced to defend his title in a rematch against Rhodes, during which Fatu interfered to allow Rhodes to re-capture the title. Friday saw the fallout of the brawls and battles between them in the weeks since, with McIntyre making exasperated note of the fact Fatu cost him the title while Fatu swore that he had not started this.

Aldis came out to intervene and announced that they would have the opportunity to hash their differences out on the "Grandest Stage of Them All," though it will be Unsanctioned so anything goes and the company cannot be held responsible for what they do to one another.