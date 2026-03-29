WINC Watchlist: Trish Stratus' Greatest Matches

The first-ever women's match to main event "WWE Raw" couldn't have featured two better competitors than Stratus and Lita, who were determined to deliver in the spot they were given on the night of December 6, 2004. Coming into the match, Stratus had just eclipsed 170 days as WWE Women's Champion as one of the company's top heels, and in just seven minutes, she was able to give Lita the most memorable win of her career.

Knowing they only had limited time to work with, both Stratus and Lita focused on executing fast-paced action while not shying away from putting together a hard-hitting matchup. Due to the hot start, the audience in attendance were invested from the opening bell, and they only continued to get louder with every near fall and counter, with many wanting to see Lita dethrone Stratus. That said, the unforgettable moment of Lita being crowned the new WWE Women's Champion doesn't happen without Stratus' excellent character work as a heel, having purposely shown her frustration in being unable to outsmart her opponent.

Whether it's the incredible atmosphere, Stratus' iconic pink striped attire, or Lita's final Moonsault before winning the title, the first women's main event on "Raw" continues to be remembered for being a true representation of what women could accomplish when given an opportunity to shine when the lights are the brightest.