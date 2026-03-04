Greatest Of All Time: Trish Stratus

The early 2000s, during WWE's infamous Attitude Era, weren't exactly the greatest times to be a woman in the professional wrestling industry's biggest company. The then-WWF wasn't exactly focused on spectacular in-ring action when it came to women, but many female stars of the time were able to break out and get over with fans, using everything from their looks and sexuality to their athletic abilities, utilizing the limited time they got in the ring, in addition to their overall minutes on screen and on the microphone.

One of the era's most popular stars, who transcended WWE into the main stream, was Trish Stratus. The seven-time Women's Champion and WWE Hall of Famer has gone on to remain a part of WWE for 25 years now, and despite her initial retirement in 2006, she can certainly be considered one of the Greatest of All Time.

Stratus made her debut as a heel in 2000 as a valet for Test and Prince Albert, and it wouldn't take long for fans to fall head-over-heels for the blonde beauty, with many fans today describing the star as their "first crush." She'd go on to win her first title in 2001, and she even held the WWF Hardcore Championship for a brief moment in 2002. Stratus has also had numerous WrestleMania moments, her most recent taking place in 2023 when she teamed with her real-life best friend Lita and Becky Lynch.

There have been plenty of top female stars to come out of Stratus' time, including Lita, Jazz, Victoria, Ivory, Jaqueline, and more, but Stratus' numerous title wins, big moments, and mainstream appeal cement her Greatest of All Time status. And, as fans saw in 2025 during her 25th year in the business, Stratus may not be calling it quits entirely just yet, furthering her GOAT status.