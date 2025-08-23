WWE Attitude Era Stars Who Are Unrecognizable Now

A lot of wrestling fans today will remember the days when they used to hear older relatives talking about "the golden era" of professional wrestling. The days where they grew up watching the likes of Hulk Hogan, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, and The Ultimate Warrior, larger than life characters performing larger than life feats of strength at a time where wrestling was at the center of American culture in the 1980s. In Japan, older fans will recall the halcyon days of "The Four Pillars of Heaven" in All Japan Pro Wrestling, while New Japan Pro Wrestling had "The Three Musketeers," and in the United Kingdom, whenever the word "wrestling" comes out of anyone's mouth, at least four of the next ten words to follow it will either be "Big Daddy" or "Giant Haystacks."

With all that said, there might not be a more famous era of wrestling than WWE's "Attitude Era." The starting point can range from anywhere between 1996 and 1998 depending on who you ask, but everyone is in agreement that it ended at WrestleMania 17 in April 2001, and the few years leading up to that event in Houston, Texas were unlike anything fans had ever seen. Wrestling was seen as "cool" by some, it fit in nicely with the edgier pop culture landscape that saw the birth of "South Park" and Nu-Metal music, and between WWE, WCW, and ECW, wrestling was everywhere.

The Attitude Era was so popular that WWE themselves tried chasing that high for years before finally admitting that they couldn't party like it was 1999 anymore and got with the times, but the stars of that day are household names amongst wrestling fans. Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, The Undertaker, all legends of the business, and The Rock might have even surpassed Hulk Hogan in terms of level of fame in the years since the Attitude Era, but those men are not who we are here to talk about today.

For as different as Triple H and The Rock might look compared to their time as part of the Attitude Era, they are still around on enough of a regular basis that modern day fans have gotten used to seeing "The Game" with a bald head, and "The People's Champion" with an even larger bald head. Instead, we are going to take a dive into the history books and find five names from WWE's most famous period to show you their transformations, with some of them being so striking you'll wonder if they are even the same person.

So sit back, relax, dust off that Fred Durst-inspired red cap and Eric Cartman plushie, and join us on a journey to the late 1990s and early 2000s, as we show you five former WWE Superstars from the Attitude Era who are completely unrecognizable today.