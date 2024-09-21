WWE Hall Of Famer Lita Calls For More 'Interplay' Between Men & Women

WWE Hall of Famer Lita was one of the first women after Chyna, "The Ninth Wonder of the World," to mix it up in the ring with her male counterparts during the then-WWF's Attitude Era. Lita went from teaming alongside Essa Rios when she debuted, to really finding her footing in her legendary career alongside Matt and Jeff Hardy in "Team Xtreme," where she would often get involved in their matches, hit her signature moonsault on their opponents, and even take bumps from the men. During a panel alongside real-life best friend Trish Stratus at Comic-Con Northern Ireland, Lita praised the current status of the women's division on WWE's three shows, and feels as though women have "pretty great" representation on them. She said that almost half of a show could be filled with multiple women's matches throughout the night, but said more could be done.

Advertisement

"What I would love to see is more interplay between the genders and have those lines be blurred further, where titles don't have to [be] men's or women's titles, just titles, and whoever manages to get somebody's shoulders down for three seconds is the champion, or whoever taps somebody out is the champion for that night," she said.

The most recent intergender storyline in WWE has seen former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley attempt to hit her finisher on ex-boyfriend Dominik Mysterio, and the two were involved in a mixed tag team match at Bash in Berlin. As for intergender championships, the last attempt by WWE as the ill-fated 24/7 championship, which could be defended by anyone, anywhere at any time. The belt was held by men and women, celebrities and wrestlers alike, but was retired in November 2022 when champion Nikki Cross dumped the belt in the trash during an episode of "WWE Raw."

Advertisement